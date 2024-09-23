Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.11 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 588,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $21,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 36,951 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 62,547 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 131,068 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $2,635,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $3,482,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

