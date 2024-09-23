Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,458 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $20,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 392,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 311,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 35,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CLH opened at $246.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.22. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $247.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,963.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,955,400.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

