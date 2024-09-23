CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $20,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 401.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,942 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after purchasing an additional 835,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 630,264 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after purchasing an additional 414,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 137.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after buying an additional 335,624 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.91.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $81.61 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

