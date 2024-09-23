Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 3,635,692 Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635,692 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 8,694,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 194,426 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNR opened at $3.23 on Monday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 72.31% and a negative net margin of 111.25%. The business had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

