Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,416 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $20,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,854 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,609,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,848,000 after buying an additional 1,679,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $32,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

