Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 50,146 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $20,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $15,269,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 252,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 524,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 161,642 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,348,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,428,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $52.03 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $52.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

