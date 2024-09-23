Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys Shares of 248,310 Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 248,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.78. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.37 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

In other news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $1,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 809,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 40,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $412,269.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,862,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,309.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $1,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 809,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,210 shares of company stock worth $5,179,362 in the last 90 days. 56.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

