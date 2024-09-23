Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 32,081 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,081 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $20,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 47.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $134.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.03. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hess Co. has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $167.75.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hess to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.31.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

