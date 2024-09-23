Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Vontier worth $20,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vontier by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Vontier Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:VNT opened at $33.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

