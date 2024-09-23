Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $54,704,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,174,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,515 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 30.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,959,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after purchasing an additional 694,243 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,513,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 507,577 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 2.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,791.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

