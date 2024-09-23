Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,720,000 after acquiring an additional 25,472 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 281,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,319 shares in the company, valued at $51,986,004.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $931,500 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of ETD stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $809.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.26. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $168.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

