Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,287 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHVN. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Price Performance

BHVN opened at $40.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92). On average, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,400 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,458,561.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair upgraded Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

