Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Advantage by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 255,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,151,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 240,464 shares during the period. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,325,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,109,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Insider Activity

In other First Advantage news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $32,508.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,509.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Advantage Price Performance

Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $184.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. First Advantage’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

