Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,614 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,037.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 0.6 %

HLX stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

