Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $319,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $187,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $128.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.86 and a 1-year high of $141.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The company had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mesa Laboratories from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

