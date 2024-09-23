Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.04 Million Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 9.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $11.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,116.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $62,387.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $62,387.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,969.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $74,667.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,353.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,636 shares of company stock valued at $289,513 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IAS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

