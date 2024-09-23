Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.39 Million Holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $21,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIIG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $117,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIIG opened at $21.49 on Monday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

