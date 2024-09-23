Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 70,185 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $21,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JHMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 293,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. TNF LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 75,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock opened at $35.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $35.88.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Increases Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.7311 dividend. This is an increase from John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.