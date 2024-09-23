U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $22,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 427,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,791,000 after purchasing an additional 42,281 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $83.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.98. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 143.09%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on USPH. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

