Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $22,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after buying an additional 36,591 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after acquiring an additional 114,843 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $113.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.59. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $113.66.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.