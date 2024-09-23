NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 754,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,466 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $21,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

NYSE NI opened at $34.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

