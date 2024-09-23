Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 357,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $21,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,214,000 after purchasing an additional 267,479 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after buying an additional 998,527 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,909 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ball by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,167 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its position in Ball by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,495,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

NYSE BALL opened at $66.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

