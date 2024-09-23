Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 512,739 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,802 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $21,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 54.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3,778.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 111.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $42.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.