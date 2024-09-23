Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $22.79 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,052 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $22,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,698,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,289,207,000 after buying an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,865,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,895,872,000 after buying an additional 39,531 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in EPAM Systems by 80.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,017,000 after buying an additional 264,570 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 512,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,516,000 after buying an additional 94,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after buying an additional 375,439 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.32.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $197.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.50. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

