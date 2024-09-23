Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 971,039 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 971,039 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $22,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,973 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

