Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $23,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 55,501 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $81.02 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $83.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

