Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.98% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $23,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFFD. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $159,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $20.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $20.97.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

