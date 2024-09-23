Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $23.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Vail Resorts worth $23,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $185.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.14 and a 1 year high of $250.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target (down previously from $259.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.