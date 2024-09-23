Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $23,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,485.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $136.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.99. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $129.75 and a 1 year high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.43 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.10.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

