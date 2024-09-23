Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $23.51 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Axon Enterprise worth $23,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after acquiring an additional 212,401 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,060,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 238.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,981,000 after buying an additional 346,838 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,496,000 after buying an additional 45,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,302,000 after buying an additional 144,568 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $393.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.12 and a 12-month high of $393.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.24.

Insider Activity

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,588.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,981 shares of company stock worth $115,662,734. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.