iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $23,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $119.40 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $120.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.14.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.