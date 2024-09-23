Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,495 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $24,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,748,000 after buying an additional 83,504 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 9.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 809,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,365,000 after buying an additional 72,261 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Qualys by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,743,000 after buying an additional 169,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,663,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 1.3% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 372,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,095,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,052.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $124.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.60. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.32 and a 12-month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.83.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

