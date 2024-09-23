Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $24.27 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 414,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,914 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $24,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HELO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $60.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.