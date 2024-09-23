Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $24.40 Million Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.02% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $24,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,140.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 830,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 793,385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,698,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 635,691 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,850,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,398,000 after purchasing an additional 612,632 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,614.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 469,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,342,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $27.05.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.