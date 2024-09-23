12,288 Shares in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 169,470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 96,894 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 113,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. PHX Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

