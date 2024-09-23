Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,052 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 195,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Stock Performance

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $811.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.33 million. Conduent had a net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. Conduent’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNDT

Conduent Profile

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.