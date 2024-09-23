Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,359 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $24,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,067,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,419,000 after buying an additional 473,566 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 115,117,000.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,151,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,875,000 after buying an additional 1,151,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,477,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,645.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after acquiring an additional 274,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IXJ opened at $98.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.77. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $101.31.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

