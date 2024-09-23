Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

ADV stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $873.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

