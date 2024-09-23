Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 596 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,998,000 after purchasing an additional 69,959 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $2,178,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $142,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.94.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $330.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.81 and a 200-day moving average of $302.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.