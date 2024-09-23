Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Onsemi by 24.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $69.57 on Monday. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $95.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average is $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.61.

In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at $59,515,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

