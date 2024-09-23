Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 770.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after buying an additional 6,684,499 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,283,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,379,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,025 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 130.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,823 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,765.0% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 932,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,122,000 after purchasing an additional 882,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $64.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

