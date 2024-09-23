Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMP. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,352,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,333,000 after acquiring an additional 637,883 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,486,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Yost Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,583,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after buying an additional 172,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of CMP opened at $11.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.