CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) by 150.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,963 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CorMedix by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix Price Performance

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. CorMedix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $405.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on CorMedix from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on CorMedix in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CorMedix

CorMedix Profile

(Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.