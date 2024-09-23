Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $76.90

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.90 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.04), with a volume of 75292688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.65).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Down 33.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.60, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 144.06. The company has a market cap of £614.00 million, a PE ratio of -2,083.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers silicon IP solutions, chiplets, custom silicon, and connectivity products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, data storage, and solid-state storage markets.

