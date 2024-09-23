Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $376.60

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 376.60 ($4.97) and last traded at GBX 375.20 ($4.96), with a volume of 348779781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 369.50 ($4.88).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.62) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 322.50 ($4.26).

The company has a market cap of £7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,759.52, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 332.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 294.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.71.

In related news, insider Stuart Machin sold 619,188 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.82), for a total value of £1,789,453.32 ($2,363,874.93). Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

