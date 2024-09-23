Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.09 Million Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOF. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 49.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5,596.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $89.75 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.22.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.8325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KOF. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

