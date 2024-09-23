Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in InfuSystem by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 11.4% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 169.4% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

InfuSystem Price Performance

INFU stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -646,000.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.07. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.28%.

InfuSystem Profile

(Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.