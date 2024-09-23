American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 35,197 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,197 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.14% of Kanzhun worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Kanzhun by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

BZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa America raised Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $12.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $263.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

