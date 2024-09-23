Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,042,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,606 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 118.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Orange in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23.

ORAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

