American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $73,449,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 434,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 82,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,125.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 152,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $219,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,145.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,256,081.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,629 in the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $26.42 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

